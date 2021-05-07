Elections results 2021: Tory gains as first English councils declare
The Conservative Party has made the first gains as councils in England begin to declare results.
Northumberland, Dudley, and Nuneaton and Bedworth went from no overall control to Tory majorities, while Labour lost Harlow to the Tories.
But many contests are still undecided and further results are expected throughout the weekend.
England is electing 143 councils, 13 mayors and 35 police and crime commissioners.
Labour won some key votes, including Doncaster where Ros Jones was re-elected as mayor.
But Steve Reed, the party's shadow secretary for communities and local government, said the results showed Labour needed to "rebuild the shattered trust" of the nation.
"We have not yet changed the Labour Party enough for people to feel able to go out and trust it with their and their children's futures, and over the next weeks and months, the job we will have will be to bring the Labour Party back home to Britain," he told BBC Breakfast.
Results so far
With the elections being seen as the first test of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the early defeat in the Hartlepool by-election has reignited a fierce internal debate about the party's direction.
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Sir Keir "needed to be given his chance".
But Mr McDonnell criticised the leadership for sending candidates out "almost naked, without a policy programme, without a clear view on what sort of society you want to create".
Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, said the Conservatives' gain of Northumberland County Council was an illustration of how the party was gaining support in areas which voted for Brexit.
He said there is a debate over whether the party can win back Leave-supporting, working class voters by "ignoring Brexit as it has done for the past 12 months".
Conservatives gained one seat in Northumberland and Labour lost three to hand control to the Tories.
The Tories gained 12 seats on Dudley Council, to win control of the West Midlands borough where Labour was previously the largest party.
And in Nuneaton and Bedworth, the Conservatives took 10 seats from Labour to gain control of the council in Warwickshire.
Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling denied that the party had given up on winning in metropolitan areas such as London, however.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme "we are one-nation Conservatives" and said the party was making gains in many different parts of the country.
England is seeing a bumper set of local council elections this year, after polls in 2020 were postponed due to the pandemic.
In Scotland, the results will give an indication of the public level of support for a second independence referendum, as proposed by the SNP.
Meanwhile, the Welsh Labour party are aiming to remain the largest party in the Senedd, where they have held power since the parliament was founded in 1999.
When will we know the results?
Results for the 60 seats in the Welsh Senedd are due later on Friday.
In Scotland, counting starts on Friday, but a final result is not expected until Saturday or Sunday.
Counting in council areas in England has begun and will continue throughout the weekend in some areas. The result of the contest for London mayor could become clear on Saturday.
Twelve of the counts for the 39 police and crime commissioners being elected in England will not begin until Monday.
