Boris Johnson facing probe over funding of 2019 holiday
Boris Johnson is being investigated by the MPs' standards watchdog over the funding of his Caribbean holiday in late 2019.
Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone has confirmed she is looking into whether the PM correctly declared how the trip was paid for.
Mr Johnson has previously declared he received accommodation worth £15,000, covered by businessman David Ross.
No 10 has previously said it was properly registered.
Mr Ross, a co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, initially said he did not "pay any monies" for the trip to Mustique, a private island which is part of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
He later clarified that he had "facilitated" accommodation for the prime minister, and Mr Johnson's declaration of a "benefit in kind" was "correct".
The prime minister took the holiday with his then-partner Carrie Symonds, now his fiancée, between Boxing Day 2019 and 5 January 2020.