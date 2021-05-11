Queen's Speech: Government unveils post-Covid recovery plan
- Published
The government has set out a plan for "unleashing our nation's full potential", as the UK recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queen unveiled the government's programme for the coming year, in her first major public engagement since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Priorities for the coming year include a boost for adult education, home ownership and planning reform.
But measures to address social care funding were not among the 30 bills.
The prime minister said he had a "clear plan" to fix social care when he entered Downing Street two years ago, and the speech confirmed proposals will be brought forward later this year.
Also missing was a bill on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, although the speech said legislation will be introduced.
Among the planned new laws are:
- A Skills and Post-16 Education Bill for England, with loans for adults wanting to retrain and more powers to deal with failing colleges
- A bill aimed at dissuading asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel
- A bill to ease planning controls and increase housebuilding in England
- Plans to improve bus and train service connectivity in England
- New laws to scrap the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, meaning it will be easier for Mr Johnson to call an early general election before 2024
Many of the measures in the Queen's Speech are aimed at the Conservatives' new electoral strongholds in the Midlands and north of England, with promises to create jobs in post-industrial areas.
In his introduction to the legislative programme, the PM said: "We must harness the ingenuity and resolve that has been revealed in the struggle against Covid-19 and use it to create a stronger, healthier and more prosperous nation.
"We have been given an historic opportunity to change things for the better, level up opportunities across the whole of the United Kingdom, and address the problems that have constrained us far too often before."
The Queen's Speech is part of the State Opening of Parliament, normally the grandest of Westminster occasions.
But it was pared back this year because of Covid, with fewer MPs and peers than normal gathering in the House of Lords to hear it - and the Queen arriving by car rather than the usual carriage.
It was the monarch's first major public engagement since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a "skills revolution" in England, to increase lifelong learning and help people retrain for jobs.
Part of this will be allowing all adults to get a "flexible loan" for higher-level education and training at university or college, "useable at any point in their lives".
This will be used to provide the equivalent of up to four years' study and can be used for full-time or part-time courses.
One of the pleasures of the Queens Speech for journalists is hearing her Majesty reading out the political slogans of the government of the day.
So 15 seconds in there was mention of the prime minister's favourite: plans to "level up" the country.
The meaning of the phrase is gradually being refined but the agenda is still vast and encompasses jobs, schools, health, policing, industry, productivity, civic pride, the strength of local leadership and the quality of life.
But the real detail in this area will come later this year when the government publishes a White Paper where it will spell out much more detail about what levelling up means and the "bold" action that ministers will take to achieve it.
So for now the government is trumpeting what it's already doing: a £4.8bn fund for infrastructure projects, £830m for redeveloping High Streets, along with eight freeports and 40 new hospitals in England.
And where there are such big promises, Labour stands ready to highlight pledges that go unmet.
This year's speech also includes changes to the policing of protests, including setting time and noise limits. A previous discussion of this by MPs earlier this year led to angry demonstrations.
Critics say the measures impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest - but ministers say the proposals will respect human rights and will only affect very disruptive gatherings.
A ban on so-called conversion therapy - attempts to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity - is also planned. This will be preceded by a public consultation, the BBC understands.
The speech includes a commitment to introducing voter ID for future general elections, which has raised concerns among many MPs and civil rights groups.
A new Building Safety Regulator to ensure "the tragedies of the past are never repeated" - a reference to the Grenfell fire - were also included in the speech.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "We must also see detail on long-promised plans to fix the broken social care system, reduce the shocking levels of violent crime and narrow the gap between different parts of the country.
"For 11 years we have had lots of rhetoric and the endless promise of jam tomorrow. That must now be turned to action."