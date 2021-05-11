Newly-released texts reveal extent of David Cameron's Greensill lobbying
- Published
Texts published by the Treasury Committee reveal the extent of David Cameron's lobbying for the now-collapsed firm Greensill Capital.
The committee is examining the ex-PM's role in trying to access government funding for the financial company.
The former prime minister provided MPs with messages he sent to ministers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.
Company founder Lex Greensill appears at the committee later on Tuesday.
Mr Cameron is due to face MPs on the same committee on Thursday afternoon.
His lobbying for Greensill prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order a review by lawyer Nigel Boardman.
One of Mr Cameron's text messages to Mr Gove read: "I know you are manically busy - and doing a great job, by the way (this is bloody hard and I think the team is coping extremely well. But do you have a moment for a word? I am on this number and v free. All good wishes Dc."
And on 22 April, he messaged Mr Sunak to say: "Just to report back. Three weeks later and while constructive conversations have taken place, the situation is still stuck."
The collapse of Greensill - which filed for insolvency in March - has threatened thousands of UK jobs at Liberty Steel, which was dependent on it for its financing.