David Cameron: I was paid far more at Greensill than as PM
David Cameron has said he was paid "far more" as an adviser to now-collapsed Greensill Capital than when he was prime minister.
He told MPs he had a "big economic investment" in the finance company, including shares.
But he insisted he was not motivated by money when he lobbied ministers on behalf of the firm - and he believed he was acting in the national interest.
Mr Cameron was paid £150,402 a year when he quit as PM in 2016.
The former prime minister is facing questions from MPs on the Treasury Select Committee.
He told MPs he had not broken any rules, but conceded that he should have contacted ministers and officials using "only the most formal" means rather than by text and WhatsApp message.
And he backed a tightening up on the rules on ministers and officials who take jobs in industry.
"I was paid an annual amount, a generous annual amount, far more than what I earned as prime minister, and I had shares - not share options but shares in the business - which vested over the period of time of my contract," he said.
"I had a big economic investment in the future of Greensill, so I wanted the business to succeed, I wanted it to grow.
"The fact that I have this economic interest... that's important, but I don't think the amount is particularly germane to answering those questions, and as far as I'm concerned it's a private matter."
He described reports he was set to make £60m from Greensill as "completely absurd".
He added: "I can tell you the motivation for contacting the government was that I thought we had a really good idea for how to help extending credit to thousands of businesses.
"I've sat on the other side of the fence in government where you have a credit crunch, you have difficulties in the credit market, and you're desperate to get banks lending and you're desperate to get credit to businesses."
Mr Cameron added: "I was very keen for us to put forward our scheme, because I thought it was absolutely in the public interest to try and get money into small businesses."