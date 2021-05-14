Labour MP Wes Streeting diagnosed with kidney cancer
- Published
Frontbench Labour MP Wes Streeting has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.
The 38-year-old Ilford North MP - who was promoted last week to shadow child poverty secretary - said the news came as "an enormous shock".
But he said the cancer had been "caught early" and his prognosis was "very good", adding he would take time off work until he made "a full recovery".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the "thoughts of the entire Labour Party" were with Mr Streeting and his family.
Posting a video on his Twitter feed, Mr Streeting said he discovered the diagnosis after going into hospital for a kidney stone in March.
"At the time, a scan identified a lump on the same kidney," he said.
"Around a month later, in April, unfortunately that lump was diagnosed as kidney cancer."
The former head of the National Union of Students added: "While receiving a cancer diagnosis at the age of 38 has come as an enormous shock, the good news is because of that kidney stone the cancer has been caught early, my prognosis is very good, and I should make a full recovery.
"But it does mean I have to take time off work for treatment."
I want to share some personal news.
From the end of next week, I’m going to be away from work for a little while as I’m about to undergo treatment for kidney cancer in the safe hands of the NHS.
Personal statement:
Mr Streeting thanked his family, friends and colleagues for their support, as well as Labour candidates and activists who he joined during last week's election campaign.
"Without knowing it, they made such a difference to me during what was a really difficult time, taking my mind off things and helping me to crack on as normal," he added.
The MP's team will carry out his constituency work while he "follows doctors' orders".
He added: "My family have made it very clear - and actually so has Keir - that I will not be coming back until I've made a full recovery.
"Hopefully that won't be too long, but in the meantime, bear with me and thank you very much in advance for your support."
'He will come back stronger'
Politicians from across Westminster have wished Mr Streeting well in his recovery.
Sir Keir released a statement, saying: "The thoughts of the entire Labour Party are with Wes and his family at this very difficult time.
"Wes is a friend and a colleague and I know he will come back from this even stronger and more determined than ever before.
"I cannot wait to see him back in Parliament as soon as possible."
Tory MP Nus Ghani wished him "a swift recovery", while the SNP's Stewart McDonald also sent his "best wishes".
Mr Streeting's Labour colleague, Stella Creasy, tweeted: "Cancer doesn't know who its dealing with - we are all rooting for your speedy recovery!".