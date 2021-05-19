Brexit: Boris Johnson prepared to throw farmers under bus, says SNP
- Published
Boris Johnson is prepared "to throw farmers and crofters under the Brexit bus" in his bid to secure a trade deal with Australia, the SNP's leader in Westminster has said.
Ian Blackford urged the PM to rule out giving Australia tariff- or tax-free - access for its lamb and beef products.
Mr Johnson replied that an agreement with Australia would be a "massive opportunity" for UK farmers.
There are also reported tensions among ministers over the proposed trade pact.
Currently imports from Australia face tariffs, making their products more expensive to buy in the UK.
Following the UK's exit from the EU, the UK has sought to sign free trade deals with other countries which would remove or lower tariffs.
The BBC has been told that Environment Secretary George Eustice has raised a number of concerns with the prime minister and senior cabinet ministers about the deal trading away farmers' interests.
And the Financial Times reported that Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is also concerned, while International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Brexit minister Lord Frost are more keen to grant tariff-free access to Australian goods.
The Department for International Trade has insisted any deal signed with Australia would "not undercut UK farmers or compromise our high standards".
One compromise Mr Eustice has suggested is to negotiate quotas on Australian meat imports - so that only a limited amount could be tariff-free.
Senior cabinet ministers are expected to meet on Thursday morning to discuss how an Australia trade deal could affect farmers in the UK.
'The nail in the coffin'
The subject was raised at Prime Minister's Questions, where Mr Blackford - himself a crofter - said a tariff-free deal with Australia "would be the final nail in the coffin for many Scottish crofters and farmers".
He added it would "end a way of life that has endured for generations" and that "families would be driven off the land".
He urged Mr Johnson to "permanently" rule out signing up to an agreement that would guarantee tariff-free access for Australian imports of lamb and beef.
The prime minister did not give the guarantee, instead accusing Mr Blackford of "grossly underestimating" UK farmers' ability to to "make the most of free trade".
And he said the SNP MP was "frightened of free trade".
The prime minister also face criticism from Plaid Cymru's Hywel Williams who said Mr Johnson was backing Australian instead of UK farmers.
Mr Johnson said the MP had "no ambition for Welsh farmers" and that it was "a disgrace that not a single morsel of Welsh lamb had passed the lips of Americans in the last 20 years".
Minette Batters, the president of the National Farmers' Union, said: "We know that if we're to open up the opportunities of new markets overseas for UK farmers, we will have to offer greater access to our own markets in return.
"However, this trade-off needs to be balanced, and we need to make sure concessions to our hugely valuable home market are not given away lightly.
"There is a very real risk that, if we get it wrong, UK farming will suffer irreversible damage rather than flourish in the way we all desire, to the detriment of our environment, our food security and our rural communities."