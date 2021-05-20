Tory MP wins Commons new law lottery
- Published
Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson has won parliament's lottery to potentially make a new law.
He and six others will receive guaranteed time to introduce and start a debate on legislation in the Commons.
The Private Members' Bill ballot takes place once a year.
MPs submit their name to be in with a chance of securing time to try to bring in a law for something they are passionate about.
Former Chancellor Sajid Javid and former Trade Secretary Liam Fox have also gained guaranteed time for debate.
Last time around, winner Labour MP Mike Amesbury worked across the Commons on legislation to stop schools from requiring students to wear expensive branded uniforms.
Other Private Members' Bills have legalised abortion, homosexuality and secured the abolition of the death penalty.
In 2019, Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse's Private Members' Bill to criminalise upskirting became law.
During the Blair years, Labour MP Mike Foster failed to get through a bill to ban hunting with hounds, but the cause proved so popular it forced the Labour government to bring in the legislation in 2005.
What is the Private Members' Bill ballot?
These MPs are about to become every lobbyist and pressure group's new best friend.
All will enter into the parliamentary game of snakes and ladders that is the Private Members' Bill process.
They will climb the ladder of parliamentary fame by promoting some important cause, with media appearances and op-ed articles in the national press.
Then they will slide down some procedural snake as opponents drone away their debating time or allies fail to turn up to force their bill through.
Out of 459 MPs who put their names into the ballot, the seven MPs with guaranteed debating time are:
- Mark Jenkinson, Conservative
- Barry Gardiner, Labour
- Carolyn Harris, Labour
- Liam Fox, Conservative
- Sajid Javid, Conservative
- Kevin Brennan, Labour
- Jeff Smith, Labour
The other winners of the ballot, although not necessarily guaranteed debating time, are:
- Dr Ben Spencer, Conservative
- Peter Gibson, Conservative
- Colum Eastwood, Social Democratic and Labour Party
- Margaret Ferrier, Independent
- Mel Stride, Conservative
- Jane Stevenson, Conservative
- Matt Rodda, Labour
- Jeremy Wright, Conservative
- Sir Paul Beresford, Conservative
- Chris Bryant, Labour
- Richard Fuller, Conservative
- Andrew Rosindell, Conservative
- Rosie Cooper, Labour