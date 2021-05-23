Coronavirus: Patel denies No 10 pursued herd immunity policy
- Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel has denied claims the government pursued a herd immunity policy early in the pandemic.
The prime minister's former aide Dominic Cummings claimed the UK's original plan was to let the virus spread through the population - thereby achieving so-called "herd immunity".
Mr Cummings said No 10 later realised it would be a "catastrophe".
But the UK Health Security Agency chief said allowing people to become infected "has never been on the agenda".
Dr Jenny Harries said she had "never been in a government meeting where herd immunity was put forward as a mechanism of control" for the pandemic.
"But bear in mind I would not have been in most of the high-level ones as the deputy chief medical officer," she said.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, she also said that the term 'herd immunity' had been "misinterpreted".
She said there was a difference between the widespread immunity achieved through vaccinations, and herd immunity produced by allowing the public to catch the virus naturally.
"What you're looking at in a population is to try and see at which point your population would be safe, and this is what we do with this very successful vaccination programme," she said.
"That's not the same as saying... that the aim would be to allow people to become infected and develop herd immunity.
"That has never been on the agenda but you would always look to see how safe you can get your population through a vaccination programme."
Herd immunity happens when enough of a population has protection against an infection that it stops being able to spread - and even people who do not themselves have immunity are indirectly protected.
For Covid the estimated threshold for herd immunity is at least 65-70%.
Reaching that level of population immunity is important to protect people who cannot be vaccinated or whose immune system is too weak to produce a good, protective response.
Asked by Andrew Marr whether herd immunity had been government policy at the beginning of the Covid pandemic - before a vaccine had been created - Ms Patel replied "absolutely not".
She said she would not comment on what Mr Cummings would say ahead of his appearance in front of a parliamentary committee this week, but added "our strategy was always about public health, saving lives and protecting the NHS".
In a series of tweets, Mr Cummings referred to the government's handling of Covid as a "disaster".
He said the "official plan in all the documents, graphs and meetings" at the outset of the pandemic was to achieve so-called "herd immunity" by September 2020.
He added: "How herd immunity could have been the plan is a fundamental issue in the whole disaster", adding it was only changed after "No 10 was made aware... it would lead to catastrophe."
In addition to saying "awful decisions" were made, and "lives and money" were "needlessly lost" he also said "if competent people had been in charge" lockdowns may have been avoided.
Mr Cummings was the prime minister's closest political aide, and in the room when decisions were being made early in the pandemic.
But, since parting ways with his boss last November, he has become a trenchant critic of Mr Johnson's actions.
On Wednesday he is due to give evidence to the Commons Health and Science Select Committee about what lessons can be learned from the pandemic.