Government fell disastrously short in dealing with Covid - Cummings
- Published
Dominic Cummings has said the government fell "disastrously short" in dealing with coronavirus.
Giving evidence to MPs on the handling of the pandemic, the PM's ex-chief adviser said the UK had failed to "hear the alarm bells" when coronavirus hit other countries early last year.
Mr Cummings added that he had warned previously that there had to be more planning for pandemics.
Downing Street said its "priority" had always been to save lives.
Mr Cummings is being questioned by the Health and Science select committees on the government response to the pandemic.
The former adviser told the MPs that "senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short" of what the "public expects during a crisis like this".
And he apologised for the "mistakes that were made", saying: "I'd like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am."
More than 127,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in the UK since the start of the pandemic, but 72% of the adult population has had one vaccine jab and 44% have had two doses.
The UK went into lockdown in late March last year, amid spiralling infection rates.
But Mr Cummings said the government had not been on a "war footing" by February, when cases were increasing quickly in other parts of the world, adding: "Lots of key people were literally skiing in the beginning of February.
"In retrospect I should have been hitting the panic button much more than I was in February."
Mr Cummings added that he and others had been "wrongly reassured" about the situation by the World Health Organization.
'Captain of hindsight'
Ahead of his committee appearance, Mr Cummings tweeted a picture which he called the "first sketch of Plan B, PM study, Fri 13/3 eve - shown PM Sat 14/4".
It appears to show a whiteboard with sketches from attendees at the meeting. Mr Cummings promised to reveal further details later.
It is likely that he will also face questions about his controversial trip to Barnard Castle, County Durham, during the first lockdown, when he said he wanted to check his eyesight before driving back to London.
Mr Cummings is also expected to claim later that Boris Johnson was keen to visit the Queen in person on 18 March last year - five days before the first lockdown began.
He is likely to say Mr Johnson had to be persuaded to carry out the regular meeting via telephone instead because of the health risk to the then 93-year-old monarch, the BBC has learned.
Downing Street denied this had happened.
Ahead of the committee appearance, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would "leave others to judge how reliable a witness that former adviser happens to be".
He told BBC Breakfast: "There was no manual to deal with a pandemic - and it's easy to be captain of hindsight on these things but we had to work on things day by day."