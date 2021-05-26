Covid: Dominic Cummings' accusations can not easily be dismissed

But the extent of the problems is now out there for all to see in gory and tragic technicolour - the way the official plan woefully underestimated the scale of the problem, the prime minister's private hesitancy about accelerating to lockdown, Mr Cummings' claim about his offer to be injected live on TV by Chris Whitty, a bizarre script in a pandemic version of the Truman Show, the mistakes in testing policy, the decision to send patients back to care homes, the list goes on and on and on.