Viktor Orban: No 10 criticises Hungarian PM ahead of Boris Johnson talks
- Published
Downing Street has criticised comments by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who is meeting Boris Johnson for talks, as "divisive and wrong".
Mr Orban has spoken about "Muslim invaders" and described migrants as "a poison".
Labour says his visit to Downing Street on Friday undermines values the UK government says it wants to defend.
But Number 10 said Mr Johnson would "not shy away" from raising human rights issues with Hungarian PM.
The meeting has been planned ahead of Hungary assuming the presidency of the so-called Visegrad group of Central European nations later this year.
The group, which is made up of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, was established 30 years ago to promote the European integration of the four countries.
Downing Street says co-operation with Hungary "is vital to the UK's prosperity and security" but critics have questioned why the meeting is going ahead.
In 2018, in an interview with a German newspaper, Mr Orban described refugees as "Muslim invaders".
Two years before that, in an joint press conference with the Austrian Chancellor, he spoke of migrants as "poison".
Labour says Mr Orban is one of Europe's "most regressive" leaders and is a threat to democracy.
Red Carpet
The party's shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy said Mr Johnson should urge Mr Orban to take "a robust stance towards the Lukashenko regime in Belarus and Putin's Russia".
And she said the Hungarian leader undermined "the values the UK government says it wants to defend".
She added: "When Boris Johnson meets with his Hungarian counterpart, we expect him to challenge the repeated attempts to undermine democratic values.
"Anything less than a robust rejection of these acts is tantamount to rolling out the red carpet" she said.
Mr Orban, a Eurosceptic, has previously praised Mr Johnson for delivering Brexit.
He is a close ally of Russian President Vladamir Putin, and has twice blocked the EU from issuing statements condemning China for actions in Hong Kong.
Last year, he pushed the EU to lift sanctions on Belarus, where a Ryanair flight was diverted last week so authorities could arrest a prominent journalist who has been critical of the regime.
Mr Johnson's official spokesman said the meeting would "promote UK interests in these areas and discuss issues in the wider region".
The spokesman added: "On all human rights issues we do not shy away from raising them, the PM has condemned those specific comments which were divisive and wrong".