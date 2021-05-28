Matt Hancock broke ministerial code over stake in firm
- Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was guilty of a "minor breach of the ministerial code", a watchdog has said.
Lord Geidt - the PM's adviser on ministerial interests - was investigating Mr Hancock's shares in Topwood Ltd.
The company was approved as a potential supplier for NHS trusts in England.
But Lord Geidt said Mr Hancock "acted properly and honestly in promptly" declaring his financial interest.
Topwood Ltd wad run by Mr Hancock's sister and brother-in-law.
It emerged in April that the Health Secretary had a 15% stake in the firm.
The prime minister has said he will not be taking "any further action" with regard to the health secretary.
In a letter to Mr Hancock, Boris Johnson said Lord Geidt had made clear in his report that the health secretary had "acted properly and honestly" in his declaration of interests and that the event should in no way "impugn" his good character.