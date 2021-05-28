Downing Street flat refurbishment: PM cleared of misconduct
- Published
Boris Johnson did not break the ministerial code over the funding of the Downing Street flat refurbishment, a report says.
But Lord Geidt, the prime minister's adviser on standards, found he had "unwisely" allowed work to go ahead without "more rigorous regard" for how it would be paid for.
He found that a Tory donor had settled an invoice for some of the costs.
But Mr Johnson was unaware of this, Lord Geidt added.
This meant no conflict of interest had arisen over the refurbishment, which happened last year, beginning when the prime minister was in hospital with Covid, he said.
The prime minister receives an annual public grant of £30,000 to spend on his living quarters.
But there has been speculation that the final bill for works for the Downing Street flat came to as much as £200,000.
Lord Geidt said that "the record shows no evidence that the prime minister had been informed by" former Conservative Party vice-chairman Lord Brownlow "that he had personally settled the total costs" for early works.
But Mr Johnson, "unwisely, in my view, allowed the refurbishment of the apartment... to proceed without more rigorous regard for how this would be funded", he added.
Lord Geidt also said: "Under normal circumstances, a prime minister might reasonably be expected to be curious about the arrangements, and especially the financial arrangements that led to the refurbishment of his apartment at Downing Street."
But "in the middle of a pandemic", Mr Johnson "simply accepted that a trust he was hoping to set up to handle the work "would be capable of satisfactorily resolving the situation without further interrogation", he concluded.