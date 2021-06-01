Matt Hancock allowed to use ridiculous excuse to keep job, says Labour

"I have asked Lord Geidt whether he agrees that this precedent of a cabinet minister being found by an independent investigation to have broken the ministerial code and then not resigning sends a very clear message that the rules don't apply to cabinet ministers, with this case therefore damaging public trust in our politics, fundamentally weakening the ministerial code system and giving carte blanche to other ministers to break the ministerial code, safe in the knowledge that they will not face sanctions," she added.