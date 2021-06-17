Covid: Civil servants may strike if working from home ends - union
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
The government must not "under any circumstances" order civil servants in England to return to the office until Covid rates are cut, a union has said.
The PCS warned it would not rule out industrial action if this happened.
Last September ministers told civil servants to spend more time in the office, but dropped the policy as Covid cases increased.
The government is once again looking into guidance on working from home as it reviews social distancing measures.
It said civil servants' safety was "a key priority" and it was "learning lessons" from its "experience over the past year".
The PCS's demand comes as the Daily Mail is reporting that millions of office staff could be given a "default" right to work from home from later this year.
The Conservatives promised to encourage flexible working, and "consult on making it the default unless employers have good reasons not to", in their 2019 general election manifesto.
On Wednesday, MPs backed a four-week delay to the ending of lockdown restrictions in England, with the more easily transmissible Delta variant driving an increase in infections.
A further 9,055 Covid cases were confirmed by the government on Wednesday, up from around 2,000 per day three weeks ago.
Hospitalisations are also up, although they are still at a far lower level than during the first and second wave of infections, while almost 80% of UK adults have had a first vaccination, and more than half have had their second.
Last September, the government ordered Whitehall bosses to get 80% of staff to go into the office at least once a week, saying that they should set an example to the private sector.
But the senior civil servants' union, the FDA, called the move "Luddite", arguing that technology made working from home effective.
The government discarded its plans after two weeks, as coronavirus infections started soaring for a second time.
'Highly disruptive diktats'
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka told the BBC he was "very concerned" the government might again push for more office-based working for civil servants when its safety review is completed in the next few weeks.
He warned against issuing "highly disruptive diktats", saying: "September 2020 was a disaster. It was deeply resented by managers, as well as staff."
Mr Serwotka said civil servants needed to "have a series of options open to them to allow them to make the best decision for them and, most importantly, be made to feel safe and secure".
He said officials in the Cabinet Office - which coordinates government policy - had shown "some recognition" that last September's call for a return to the office "should not be repeated under any circumstances".
"However, whether ministers recognise the reality is another question," Mr Serwotka added, saying offices had to be Covid-secure.
The government insists this has happened, with all ministries following rules on social distancing and hygiene laid down by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
"The safety of our staff remains a key priority and the civil service continues to follow the latest government guidance on working from home, as we have done throughout the pandemic," a spokesperson said.
"We have made good use of technology to enable civil servants to work effectively and productively when working remotely and we are learning lessons from our experience over the past year to inform how we work in the future."
The current advice to work at home where possible applies across the UK.