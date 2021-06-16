Man charged after BBC reporter chased by protesters
Police have charged a 57-year-old man after a BBC journalist was chased by a group of protesters in Whitehall.
Martin Hockridge, of Harpenden, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June.
He is accused under the Public Order Act of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with the intention of causing harassment or distress.
Demonstrators were protesting the extension of England's Covid restrictions for a further four weeks.
A clip shared on social media shows demonstrators haranguing BBC Newsnight's political editor Nicholas Watt on Monday outside Downing Street.
The Metropolitan Police said enquiries were ongoing to identify other people who were involved in the incident.