Howard Beckett drops out of Unite leadership contest
- Published
Howard Beckett - one of the candidates in the Unite union race to succeed Len McCluskey as general secretary - has pulled out of the contest.
Mr Beckett - the union's assistant general secretary - says he will support fellow left-wing candidate Steve Turner.
His decision means there are now three remaining candidates - Mr Turner, Sharon Graham and Gerard Coyne.
Voting starts next month, with the result to be announced in August.
In a joint statement, Mr Beckett and Mr Turner say they will work to implement a "blended manifesto", taking ideas from both of their campaigns.
"Our programme recognises the central importance of organising and leverage to winning for members in struggle and building the union. We will also put greater resources into ensuring a bigger role for women and black members in the union and greater support in the workplace," they say.
The statement also suggests that Ms Graham would be an important member of Mr Turner's team too, were he to win.
Mr Coyne was narrowly defeated for the top post of general secretary by Mr McCluskey in 2017, and he is seen as the candidate closest to the Labour leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.
Efforts had been under way to agree a single candidate from the left to take on Mr Coyne in the contest.