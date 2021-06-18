The week ahead in Parliament

They're some way from the open enmity of the Bercow years, when Sir Lindsay's predecessor thwarted government plans, but the government should beware of hostility from the chair, because it could make life difficult. The Speaker could let Prime Minister's Questions and other ministerial appearances run on beyond the expected time (the most recent PMQs stretched to 41 minutes). He could allow more urgent questions when ministers made big announcements outside Parliament, and could grant more emergency debates. And he could become more willing to stretch technical points to allow awkward amendments to be put to the vote.