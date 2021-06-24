Royal Navy won't be deterred by Russia, says UK minister
- Published
British warships will not be deterred from sailing through disputed waters around Crimea despite an incident with Russian forces, the UK says.
Cabinet minister George Eustice denied Russian reports that warning shots were fired on Wednesday at HMS Defender.
He said it was important "not to get carried away" by what was a staged "gunnery exercise" in the area.
Defender was following international law and the UK had "never accepted the annexation of Crimea", he added.
More than 20 Russian aircraft and two coastguard ships shadowed HMS Defender on Wednesday as it was sailing off the coast of Crimea.
Moscow's defence ministry said a patrol ship fired warning shots and a jet dropped bombs in the Royal Naval ship's path.
But the UK government rejected Russia's account of the incident and denied that any warning shots had been fired.
Speaking on Sky News, Environment Secretary Mr Eustice said "of course" the Royal Navy would sail in those waters again, because "we never accepted the annexation of Crimea, these were Ukrainian territorial waters."
Mr Eustice added: "Under international law you can take the closest, fastest route from one point to another.
"HMS Defender was passing through Ukrainian waters, I think on the way to Georgia, and that was the logical route for it to take.
"This is a very normal thing, it's quite common actually."
He said Russia had been trying to make a political point about its power in the region, when in reality they had given prior notice that they would be conducting a gunnery exercise in the vicinity.
The dramatic scenes were captured by members of the British media, who had been invited on to HMS Defender, leading some to question if it was part of deliberate effort to win the so-called "information warfare" between the East and the West.
The BBC's defence correspondent, Jonathan Beale, who is on board, said that just days before Defender set sail towards Crimea, an agreement was signed on the ship for the UK to help build warships for neighbouring Ukraine.
But he said the trip was also about "information operations" for the UK, with "journalists on board here with large audiences who can reach a lot of people".
And speaking on BBC Breakfast, former Nato Commander Rear Admiral Chris Parry said the incident was reminiscent of the "huffing and puffing that used to take place" in the past and amounted to "bully boy tactics" by Russia.
He said Moscow simply does not like Royal Naval ships like HMS Defender in the Black Sea going about their business near Russian naval bases and defending allies.
They are "jealous" and this is about "real political power play", he added.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, chair of the defence select committee, Tobias Ellwood, said that while it was important not to get "spooked" by Russia's actions, threats have to be addressed.
The Conservative MP said "military brushes" like this were "regular occurrences" during the cold war but the difference today was how quickly "a Russian disinformation campaign kicked in".
"This was about messaging", added the senior Conservative MP, with Russian President Vladimir Putin "painting the West as aggressors" and enjoying being talked about.
But he said the incident illustrates the importance of upholding international standards, otherwise other "errant states" like China would exploit the situation to assert their might.