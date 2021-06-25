Matt Hancock: A high profile health secretary
- Published
Matt Hancock has achieved an unusually high profile for a health secretary, with the coronavirus pandemic making him a household name.
Now he has made news for his personal life, after pictures emerged of the married father-of-three embracing close aide Gina Coladangelo.
Mr Hancock has admitted breaking social distancing rules and accepted he "let people down".
Propelled into the limelight as Covid-19 gripped the country in spring last year, Mr Hancock regularly spoke for the government in the media and at the daily Downing Street press conferences.
He famously set a target to conduct 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, a target which he said he met - with his method for calculating the target later coming in for criticism.
But his performance at the onset of the pandemic has recently come under renewed scrutiny, following a series of explosive allegations by Boris Johnson's ex-adviser Dominic Cummings.
'Technical breach'
Mr Hancock has repeatedly denied lying to the prime minister about care home testing and procurement of personal protective equipment during the first Covid wave.
A bitter war of words between Mr Hancock and the PM's ex-aide has since ensued - with Mr Cummings publishing WhatsApp messages, apparently from Mr Johnson in March last year, in which the PM called the health secretary "totally [expletive] hopeless".
Mr Hancock has also faced questions over how his department awarded Covid contracts at the height of the first wave.
He has denied involvement in the awarding of a controversial £30m contract to a firm run by the former landlord near his old constituency home.
In late May, the PM's standards adviser said he was guilty of a "minor technical breach" of the ministerial code after initially failing to declare his stake in an NHS supplier run by his sister and brother-in-law.
The prime minister decided this breach did not "impugn" the health secretary's "good character".
But that has not stopped Labour and other opposition parties from heaping pressure on Mr Hancock over his record in office - and now calling for him to be sacked.
'White lie'
Matt Hancock was born in Cheshire in 1978, and privately educated at the King's School in Chester, before later studying computing at a further education college.
Like many in Westminster, he went on to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University - before then briefly working for a Conservative backbencher and at the Bank of England.
It was during his time at Oxford that Ms Coladangelo says she first met Mr Hancock, after they worked together at a student radio station.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 for a documentary broadcast in April last year, she said: "I read the news and Matt read the sport.
"I've always joked with him that he did the sport because he wasn't good enough to do the news."
She told a story from Mr Hancock's time as a student journalist, saying he once overslept and missed his train to Twickenham Stadium, where he was supposed to be reporting from a rugby match.
Instead, she added, he "told a white lie" and pretended he went to the game, when in fact he was filing his match report from a pub in Reading.
Mr Hancock entered the political world as an adviser to then-shadow chancellor George Osborne, before rising up the ranks to become his chief of staff.
Amateur jockey
Elected Conservative MP for West Suffolk at the 2010 election, he held various ministerial posts under David Cameron and Theresa May.
His big break came in early 2018, when, aged 39, became the youngest member of Mrs May's cabinet after she appointed him culture, media and sport secretary.
It was a role that Mr Hancock, an avid cricketer who once trained to become a jockey for a charity horse race, embraced enthusiastically.
He also professed a passion for technology - garnering much attention, and a certain amount of mockery, when he launched his own Matt Hancock smartphone app.
He was made health secretary in July 2018, after long-serving incumbent Jeremy Hunt was appointed foreign secretary to replace Boris Johnson, who had quit the cabinet in protest at Mrs May's Brexit strategy.
After Mrs May stepped down as PM in 2019, Mr Hancock was among more than a dozen Tory MPs who initially entered the contest to replace her as leader, before quitting the race after coming sixth in the first ballot of the party's MPs.
He did not originally back a rival candidate, before deciding to back Mr Johnson's successful run for the leadership three days later. He was among a handful of ministers to keep their roles when Mr Johnson entered No 10.