Brides-to-be accuse Boris Johnson of drinks reception hypocrisy
- Published
Angry brides-to-be have accused Boris Johnson of "hypocrisy" after an image, posted on his Instagram, shows him at a drinks reception.
Under current Covid rules, weddings are restricted to providing table service and attendees must remain seated when eating or drinking.
One wedding company asked why the PM's guests were allowed to stand up and drink but not guests at a wedding.
The BBC has contacted Downing Street for a comment.
On Tuesday evening, the prime minister hosted a reception in the garden of No 10 to mark Pride month. He was also pictured watching England's Euro 2020 win against Germany during the event.
It is not clear under what circumstances the reception was held in relation to coronavirus guidelines, but the picture provoked frustration from those planning weddings where drink receptions will not be allowed.
Under the current rules, people can meet outdoors in groups of up to 30, and indoors in groups of up to six people - or two households.
It comes as Public Health Scotland figures show that nearly 2,000 Covid cases in the country have been linked to people watching Euro 2020 football matches.
When coronavirus restrictions were first introduced in March 2020, weddings were banned under almost all circumstances.
The rules were later eased to allow up to 30 guests to attend a wedding ceremony.
The guidelines vary across the UK, but in England, any number of guests can be invited to a wedding ceremony or reception held outside or in a Covid-secure public venue.
However, the government rules state that "if the event is taking place at a Covid-secure venue where alcohol is served, all food and drink (including non-alcoholic drink) must be ordered, served and consumed by the customer while seated."
Fliss Robertson is set to get married on 17 July, but due to the restrictions, their guests must remain seated at the drinks reception. She has also had to cancel the ceilidh band and singing will not be allowed in the church.
She says she feels "frustrated and disappointed" by the photo of the prime minister.
"If we are 'all in this together' for one final push before restrictions lift then why doesn't everyone have to follow the same rules?
"I am more than happy for Boris to stand up and have a drinks reception to celebrate the football, but only if I can do the same.
"We cannot sing in the church - perhaps that would be different if we were singing Three Lions," she says.
'A kick in the face'
Rebecca and David, from Berkshire, had scheduled their wedding for 18 April 2020 but have had to reschedule it twice due to Covid restrictions.
Their wedding is currently set to go ahead on 18 July - just one day before all restrictions are set to be lifted.
Rebecca says they can't move the date again - "we just couldn't go through it again and it's not fair on our suppliers, or friends and family who have to rearrange their plans."
"Our lives have been on hold, all our friends are moving on with their lives and we are just stuck."
She described the prime minister's photo as "a kick in the face".
"It reinforces the message that it is one rule for them, one rule for everyone else.
"Weddings are at the bottom of the pile - it is seen as something only women are interested in."
Rebecca says she is still braced for her wedding to be cancelled "I can't get excited - it no longer feels like it going to happen.
Nichole Winchcombe, who is due to get married next week, says the picture makes Mr Johnson "look like a hypocrite".
After a six year engagement, her wedding had been planned for July 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
She says she was "devastated" to delay it but adds "everyone was treated the same then - now move forward a year, and it's like it's different rules for different people."
Looking at the pictures of Mr Johnson at the Pride reception, she says: "For us it makes us feel like he doesn't care.
People are never going to listen to him again, I don't think people are going to take him seriously."
"It feels like he is penalising the wedding industry."
Responding to the photo on Instagram, Lincolnshire Weddings said: "We can't help and wonder why you are allowing your guests to stand up and drink whilst wedding guests can't.
"We are now in complete disbelief at the nitpicker rules which have been imposed on our sector."