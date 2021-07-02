Batley and Spen: Labour is back after by-election win, says Starmer
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has declared "Labour is back" after the party held on at the Batley and Spen by-election.
The Labour leader headed to the West Yorkshire constituency to celebrate Kim Leadbeater's narrow 323-vote win.
He said it was a victory for "hope over division, and decency over hatred", after a bitter campaign, and "just the start" for Labour.
Ms Leadbeater will now represent the seat previously held by her sister Jo Cox, who was murdered there in 2016.
The result will come as a relief to Sir Keir, who has been under pressure recently following recent election defeats for his party.
Sir Keir hailed her "incredible courage" in standing for the seat, and vowed that "Labour is coming home".
Ms Leadbeater took the seat with 13,296 votes, giving her a slim victory over Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson with 12,973.
Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway, standing for the Workers Party of Britain party, came third with 8,264.
His campaign had targeted Labour voters with the aim of toppling Sir Keir as Labour leader.
Sir Keir was reportedly facing a potential challenge from his deputy Angela Rayner if the party lost another northern English constituency to the Tories.
It comes after the Tories took Hartlepool, a once rock-solid Labour seat in May, alongside losing more than 300 councillors in England's local elections.