Michael Gove and Sarah Vine separating and 'finalising divorce'
- Published
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and his journalist wife Sarah Vine have "agreed to separate", a joint spokesman for the couple has said.
The pair are "in the process of finalising their divorce", the spokesman added.
Mr Gove and Ms Vine, a columnist for the Daily Mail, have been married since 2001 and have two children.
A friend of the couple told the PA news agency they had "drifted apart" and "no-one else is involved".
"This is a difficult and sad decision for Michael and Sarah after 20 years of marriage," the friend added.
"It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no-one else involved.
"They have drifted apart over the past couple of years but they remain friends.
"Their absolute priority is the children."