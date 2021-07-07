New rules needed for digital campaigns, says watchdog
Greater clarity is needed around digital campaign spending by political parties, according to the watchdog that regulates conduct in public life.
Lord Evans, chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, told the BBC that "you can't necessarily tell who is saying what to which group of voters".
He said a report from the body will aim to simplify the rules.
Labour said tougher regulations were needed but there was a wider cultural problem of rule-breaking in government.
The Committee on Standards in Public Life is an independent body set up to advise the prime minister on arrangements for upholding ethical standards of conduct across public life in England.
It has been reviewing the way donations and campaign spending by candidates, political parties and non-party campaigners in election and referendum campaigns are regulated and enforced.
There has been concern in the UK about possible foreign influence over the UK's institutions and government, with some in the intelligence community calling for tougher laws to combat the problem.
And electoral reform advocates have been calling for greater transparency around online campaigning.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Lord Evans, the former head of MI5, said it was "important we think about the ways elections are changing and that we keep our rules up to date".
He said his report aimed to provide greater clarity about the situation and "to make sure we have better insight into what is going on particularly with digital campaigning".
"Financial regulation is a good way of trying to get access to this," he said.
"If we knew what parties are spending their money on, particularly on digital campaigns, who they were targeting, that would be very helpful," he added.
He said other recommendations would include ensuring that companies who donate to political parties do so out of profits derived from their activities in the UK and not from overseas.
There is a danger that the current situation can "look shadowy", he said.
And he denied suggestions that the committee was toothless, pointing out it was a cross-party body.
Ministers have said they will refresh election laws, "so that citizens are empowered to make informed decisions in relation to election material online".
Constitution and Devolution Minister Chloe Smith announced a consultation to look at proposals for digital election material to show who is promoting it and on whose behalf.
"The proposals would involve the UK introducing some of the most comprehensive digital imprinting rules in the world," she said.
Labour's shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the committee was right to look at how money was spent during elections.
She said her party had been "very concerned about the influence of, for example, overseas money, of Russian money and we want to see much tougher restrictions on the way in which that is allowed to influence our elections here in the UK".
But she called for a wider look at rules and standards in government.
"We've had the use of private emails recently that has resurfaced as an issue but that is a practice that the government has been employing for 11 years now," she said.
"When the British public looks at their government, what they see too often is one rule for them and another rule for the rest of us.
"That has become a major problem in the middle of a global pandemic and that is what I think the committee should be focusing on."