Covid: Universal credit £20 top up to be phased out
- Published
The £20-a-week increase to universal credit will be "phased out" in the autumn, the government has confirmed.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told MPs the boost - introduced in April last year to help deal with the economic effects of Covid - would face an "adjustment".
The government had decided collectively to bring in the change, she added.
The top up was extended by six months in March and Labour has called for it to continue beyond the autumn.
Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK.
Campaigners say the extra money - which is worth around £1,000 a year - has made the difference for some families between getting by and falling further into poverty.
Ms Coffey told the Commons Work and Pensions Committee that it would change this autumn alongside other measures put in place to help those affected by the pandemic.
"Ahead of October we will start communicating with the current claimants... to make them aware that will be being phased out and they will start to see an adjustment in their payments," she said.
"We will be recognising that this was brought in with the temporary measures to support [people] during the pandemic."
Earlier this week, six former Conservative work and pensions secretaries wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, urging him not to end the uplift.
But Ms Coffey said that, just as its introduction last year had been a "collective decision" by current ministers, so was the decision to wind it down.
The government's focus was on jobs and "all the things we can do to help people work more hours", she added.
Universal credit is a benefit for working-age people, which was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one payment.