Brexit: Downing Street rejects EU's estimate of divorce bill
Downing St has rejected the EU's estimate of the UK's post-Brexit divorce bill after new figures put the total debt at £40.8bn.
The sum was published in the EU's accounts for 2020, which also state that the UK should pay the EU £5.8bn this year.
No 10 insisted the bill - which covers spending commitments made before the UK left the EU - stands between £35-39bn.
It said the EU estimate did not reflect "all the money owed back to the UK".
A European Commission spokesman insisted the new figure is "correct" adding: "We have already informed the UK government about the payments that they have to do with regard to the first part of this year and they've already in fact paid part of the amount concerned.
"Therefore, we have absolutely no indications at this point in time that the bill, or the amount that we've calculated will be contested."
However, responding to the higher estimate a Downing Street spokesperson said: "We don't recognise that figure, it's an estimate produced by the EU for its own internal accounting purposes.
"For example it doesn't reflect all the money owed back to the UK which reduces the amount we pay.
"Our estimate remains in the central range of between £35-39bn and we will publish full details in Parliament shortly."
During Brexit negotiations, the UK agreed to pay the EU a sum of money which covered pension contributions for EU staff as well as three EU research programmes.
However, as part of the settlement, the EU will also pay back money the UK put into the European Investment Bank (just over £3bn) and the European Central Bank (about £50m).
The cost of the divorce bill caused significant tension during Brexit talks, with suggestions the final figure could reach as high as £100bn.