Overseas aid: MPs fail in bid to reverse spending cut
The government has won a Commons vote to lock in cuts to spending on overseas aid, despite a rebellion by Tory MPs.
MPs voted by a majority of 35 to keep the budget for international development at 0.5% of national income.
But several Tory MPs joined Labour and other parties in an attempt to reinstate the 0.7% figure in place until earlier this year.
Ministers say the cut is needed to keep public debt down during the pandemic.
The government has faced cross-party criticism over the reduction - including from all the UK's living former prime ministers - which amounts to almost £4bn.
Many Conservative MPs have spoken out against the move, announced last November despite a commitment to spending 0.7% in the party's 2019 election manifesto.
Meeting the figure was made law in 2015 and it is an internationally recognised target, while charities such as Oxfam and ActionAid have warned that projects are being called off as a result of the cuts.
But the government won by 333 votes to 298, following a three-hour debate.
Last month, 30 Conservative MPs supported an amendment to a parliamentary bill, aimed at forcing the government to meet the 0.7% target.
Another 14 or so Tories would have had to join them in Tuesday's vote to ensure a government defeat.
Opening the debate, Boris Johnson said ministers had spent £407bn during the pandemic to "shelter our people from an economic hurricane never before experienced in living memory".
He added: "There must inevitably be consequences."
He added that the reduction was temporary and the UK could "take pride that the UK will still contribute at least £10bn of our GDP" to aid.
"This is not an argument about principle," Mr Johnson said. "The only question is when we return to 0.7% and my purpose today is to describe how we propose to achieve this shared goal in an affordable way."
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the cut was "not in the national interest", adding: "Every member here was elected on a manifesto promise to retain the 0.7% target."
"Every living prime minister thinks this is wrong," he added. "There is only one prime minister who is prepared to do this and he is sitting there."
He later added: "Cutting aid will increase costs and have a big impact on our economy. Development aid reduces conflict. It reduces disease and people fleeing from their homes.
"It is a false economy to pretend that this is some sort of cut that doesn't have consequences."
Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, one of the Conservative MPs who have been highly critical of the cut, voted against the government.
Following the result of the vote, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the "temporary" cut in aid spending would continue as planned.
He added: "Whilst not every member felt able to vote for the government's compromise, the substantive matter of whether we remain committed to the 0.7% target - not just now, but for decades to come - is clearly a point of significant unity in this House."
But Oxfam GB chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah described the vote as "a disaster for the world's poorest people".And Daniel Willis, of the campaign group Global Justice Now, said: "When the inevitable death and suffering from aid cuts hits the news, each and every MP who has voted to sever the UK's 0.7% commitment should know that blood is on their hands."