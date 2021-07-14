Green Party: Co-leader Sian Berry quits over transgender rights row
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has announced she will stand down this autumn, blaming "inconsistency" among party figures over transgender rights.
Ms Berry, who backs the party's policy of "self-determination of gender", said others had sent "mixed messages".
She joins Jonathan Bartley in choosing not to run again for co-leader.
The Green Party "absolutely" supported transgender rights, a spokesperson said, adding that Ms Berry had played a "huge role" in recent electoral gains.
The party picked up 88 councillors in May's English local elections and finished second in the Bristol mayoral race..
Ms Berry, who has been co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales since 2018 and will remain a London Assembly member, announced in a letter to members that she would not run again for the top job.
There was now an "inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party's choice of frontbench representatives", she added.
Ms Berry did not elaborate on which people she was referring to, but said the party had to speak "unequivocally, with one voice" on transgender rights.
"And my conscience simply cannot agree with the argument that there is anything positive in sending these mixed messages, especially when the inclusive attitudes of our membership and wider society are clear," she added.
Last year, the government ruled out changing the law in England and Wales to allow transgender people to have their gender recognised - and change their birth certificates - without a medical diagnosis.
But the Green Party's official policy is to back self-identification.
However, there has been internal disagreement over this, with 212 members opposing a motion to this effect at this year's spring conference, while 281 voted in favour.
Announcing her intention not to run for co-leader again, Ms Berry said she had not won "the confidence of a majority of my colleagues", which she described as a "failure of leadership".
She added that, from this autumn, she would "put even more energy" into her role as a London Assembly member.
A Green Party spokesperson said: "We are proud to be the most progressive party on issues ranging from trans rights to immigration, from the rights of women to the climate emergency.
"It is important that it is our members who decide this policy and it is absolutely right that the party supports trans, non-binary and genderqueer people to live their lives without discrimination or state or medical interference."
They added: "It is important to recognise that women's rights and trans rights go hand in hand and the party conference continues to consider policy proposals on this issue."
The spokesperson also thanked Ms Berry for "helping to make the Green Party the new major force in British politics".
Mr Bartley tweeted: "It's been amazing to have worked with you these last few years. You have been truly inspirational and we all owe you a huge debt of gratitude for everything you have done."
Details of the election to replace Ms Berry and Mr Bartley will be announced as soon as possible, the party said.