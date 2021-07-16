The week ahead in Parliament

Labour will be opposing the Bill outright, but the expectation is that the Second Reading will be followed by four days of evidence hearings in Public Bill Committee in September. Then, twelve sessions of line by line scrutiny in October, and back to the Commons for Report Stage after that. All this implies that the Bill should come before the Lords in late November, with their crucial Report Stage consideration in, perhaps, January. Report stage in the Lords is the part of the process where the government is least in control, so expect some attempts to rewrite the Bill then.