Labour: Why would we oppose a social care tax?
- Published
Labour would not oppose a tax to cover social care costs if the money was guaranteed for care, says shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth.
Asked about reports the government could introduce a tax as part of its reforms, he said: "Why would we oppose that when we want to see more money going into health and social care?"
But he told the BBC's Andrew Marr there needed to be a "comprehensive package".
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a plan would be presented "quite soon".
Boris Johnson pledged to "fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared" when he became prime minister in 2019 - but the detail has yet to be published.
Newspaper reports suggest it could involve introducing a tax to fund the reforms, but the Conservatives pledged not to raise taxes in their 2019 election manifesto.
The government has said it would bring forward its plan by the end of the year.
Mr Ashworth told the BBC's Andrew Marr: "We obviously have to pay for social care and if the government is going to put forward a tax rise for social care, I think they would need to guarantee that the yield from that tax rise is hypothecated for health and social care.
"We know that Rishi Sunak is a tax-rising chancellor, he wants to put up taxes on hard-working families, so he's need to ensure, to guarantee, that everything that comes from that tax rise goes into health and social care."
Mr Ashworth also called for wider reforms to the "quality" and availability of social care, as well as a pay rise for care workers.
"We need more than these 15 minute visits," he said. "We have got one in six care homes considered inadequate by the CQC [Care Quality Commission] and we need to pay the staff properly, so we need a comprehensive package."
'Stresses and strains'
Mr Jenrick - who is the cabinet minister for local government - was also asked by Andrew Marr if he would support a tax to support social care costs.
He said the government was "working through the options" and he recognised the "stresses and strains on councils" who provided care.
But he would not say if he supported a tax, instead adding: "I am working very closely with the health secretary and the chancellor, and indeed the prime minister, to bring forward our proposals and I expect that they will be presented quite soon."