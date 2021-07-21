Keir Starmer to isolate after child gets Covid
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to self-isolate after one of his children tested positive for Covid, a spokesman has said.
A statement from his office said one of his children tested positive at lunchtime, but Sir Keir was doing daily tests and tested negative this morning.
Sir Keir was in the House of Commons for PMQs earlier.
The PM and chancellor are also self-isolating after contact with the health secretary who tested positive.
This is the fourth time Sir Keir has had to self-isolate since the pandemic began.
His spokesman said his family will also be self-isolating.