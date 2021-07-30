End self-isolation for double-jabbed sooner, says Sir Keir Starmer
- Published
Labour is calling on the government to bring forward the date on which double jabbed people will no longer be told to self-isolate in England.
Sir Keir Starmer wants to bring England in to line with Wales, which confirmed on Thursday that rules would be eased on 7 August.
He says it has been "a summer of chaos" for families and businesses.
PM Boris Johnson says keeping quarantine requirements until 16 August is an important precautionary measure.
But Sir Keir says the government "has never been able to explain the logic of their self-isolation rules" and has just "repeated the same mistakes over and over again".
And he said England's timeline should be brought forward.
He added: "The government's slapdash approach to this global pandemic is crippling our economy and creating real problems for businesses and families alike.
"Welsh Labour has shown what can be done and it's time for the Tories to do the same."
'Nailed on'
Currently, anyone contacted by NHS Test and Trace has to self-isolate for 10 days, unless they are on a list of critical workers.
Anyone "pinged" by the NHS app is advised - but not legally obliged - to quarantine.
Ministers have said the rules will change in England on 16 August, when people who are double-jabbed - as well as unvaccinated under-18s - will no longer need to self-isolate if they come into contact with a positive case.
Instead they will be encouraged to take a PCR test, though Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said this will not be a legal requirement.
The prime minister said on Wednesday that the 16 August date is "nailed on".
In an interview with LBC radio, Mr Johnson said: "The most important thing is for people to recognise that the current situation still calls for a lot of caution and for people just to remember that the virus is still out there, a lot of people have got it, it still presents a significant risk."
But businesses and some Conservative MPs have warned that the so-called "pingdemic" is disrupting supply chains with staff forced to stay at home.
And pressure is growing on ministers after the Labour-led Welsh government confirmed it would make the change on the 7 August - and Scotland plans to do the same two days later.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News ministers will "always keep these things under review".
But he said he did not want to "open up false hope" that the date would be brought forward.
He said "the reality is that people putting themselves in self-isolation has been a factor in saving a lot of lives because it turns out that one-in-three people who are requested to self-isolate do end up developing symptoms".
He added: "So we are being, if you like, slightly cautious about it, but we have got systems in place now where testing can take place at 2,000 different locations we'll have for key workers to be tested."