RNLI donations increase after migrant rescue criticism
The RNLI says it has been "overwhelmed" by a "huge level of support" following accusations its work is assisting illegal immigration.
Figures show donations to the charity rose by 2000% after it posted rescue footage on social media.
The former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, said the lifeboat charity was being used as a "taxi service for illegal trafficking gangs".
Downing Street has praised its "vital work".
The charity said in the same 24 hour period there had been a 270% increase in people viewing volunteering opportunities on its website.
It follows an outpouring of support after the head of the organisation spoke out on Wednesday about volunteers facing verbal abuse from members of the public for bringing migrants to safety.
The organisation has found itself in the spotlight as the number of people crossing the Channel has been rising, with this year's total already above the whole of 2020's, and June setting a new monthly record.
On Sunday, 378 migrants made the crossing on 12 boats and the French are understood to have stopped 178 people in five interceptions.
Chief executive Mark Dowie said he recognised the migrant crisis was a "polarising issue", but lifeboat crews carry out "humanitarian work of the highest order".
He said: "All decent people will see this as humanitarian work of the highest order" and "crews should not have to put up with some of the abuse they received."
In a statement on Thursday, the RNLI said the surge in donations in the last 24 hours was "simply incredible". It said it had benefited from a combination of one off donations, new regular support and supporters increasing their regular donation amount.
"This was never a fundraising campaign - we simply wanted to tell the story of our crews and make it clear that our charity exists to save lives at sea.
"Our mission is to save everyone. Our supporters' kindness means so much to us, without them we could not save lives at sea, every one is a lifesaver."
But it said it also recognised that "people have strong opinions on the subject" and that a "small number" of supporters had been in contact to withdraw their support.
Earlier, in an interview on LBC, Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, praised the charity's work, saying they "do an incredible job, they have got this great heart and soul to them".
He added: "I think they operate within the legal rules and that is part of this country.
"We are a big-hearted country.
"At the same time, if we are talking about the wider small boats issue, that is something where, absolutely at the same time, we need to come down as hard as is humanly possible, working with our French partners."
Mr Raab said it was not "inconsistent" to have a "robust approach" to "criminal gangs trying to launch from France to the UK" and at the same time, ministers valuing the "heart and soul" of the RNLI.
The Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, tweeted that he had made a donation and wanted to thank the charity "for all that you do".
Downing Street said the organisation does "vital work to protect people's lives at sea".
The prime minister's spokesman said the government was committed to tackling the issue of small boats crossing the channel.
"This rise is dangerous and unnecessary which is why we're working to tackle the issue and the gangs behind it," the spokesman said.