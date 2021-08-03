Boris Johnson will not meet Nicola Sturgeon during trip to Scotland
By Nick Eardley
BBC political correspondent
- Published
Boris Johnson will not meet Scotland's first minister for talks during a visit this week.
Nicola Sturgeon had invited the prime minister to her official residence to discuss recovery after the Covid pandemic.
But it's understood that will not happen.
Instead, Mr Johnson has suggested a meeting with other first ministers at a later date.
In a letter to Ms Sturgeon seen by the BBC, Mr Johnson writes: "The UK government is working closely with the devolved Scottish government on a variety of different issues."
He added: "I look forward to meeting with you soon and working together in the interests of people in all parts of our country."