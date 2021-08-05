Conservative donors have no influence on policy, insists Grant Shapps
Conservative donors are not "immoral" and have no influence on government policy, minister Grant Shapps has insisted, amid cash-for-access claims.
Last week, the Financial Times reported those who donated £250,000 could get access to the PM and chancellor.
Mr Shapps - a former Tory chairman - said the party adhered "very carefully" to the rules on donations.
Labour are urging the Tories to name the donors and ministers involved in an elite club set up by the party.
The "advisory board" was developed by Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot, who connected major Conservative supporters with ministers - including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
Conservative donor and businessman Mohamed Amersi told the newspaper it was a "very elite" club with people required to "cough up £250,000 per annum or be a friend of Ben" in order to join.
Asked about the group on the BBC's Today programme, Mr Shapps, now the transport secretary, said there were "a lot of people in this country who believe in this country" and that there was "nothing inherently bad or wrong" about joining a political party.
"It doesn't change any policies but you're certainly welcome to hear about the policies," he added.
Earlier this week, Labour's party chair Anneliese Dodds wrote to the Conservatives asking for a full list of all the government ministers who met the "elite donors".
"The way that Boris Johnson and his friends go about their business seems to be less about what is right and more about what they can get away with.
"There cannot be one rule for high-ranking Conservatives and their friends, and another rule for everyone else."
In response, the Conservatives co-chair Amanda Milling said all parties had to raise money in order to pay their staff and campaign in elections.
"If political parties didn't have a fundraising system in place they would be forced to use taxpayers money - this would mean less money for frontline services like schools, police and hospitals," she said.
She added that Labour also sought contributions from wealthy donors and ran a membership group called the Rose Network allowing people to pay a fee to get access to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Membership to Labour's Rose Network Chair's Circle costs £5,000 per year.