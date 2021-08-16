Afghanistan: Why is the UK Parliament being recalled?

The House of Lords, whose members include former defence chiefs and ministers involved in the deployment of British troops in 2001, will also meet at 1100 for a five-hour debate. Unlike in the Commons, this will be a "hybrid" sitting, with peers able to contribute by video link. Again, there is unlikely to be a vote. By noon on Monday, more than eighty peers had indicated they wish to speak, including the former head of the Army, Lord Dannatt.