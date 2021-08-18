Afghan core mission has been a success, says Boris Johnson
- Published
Boris Johnson has said Nato's "core mission" in Afghanistan has "succeeded", with the country being largely cleared of al-Qaeda terrorists.
The prime minister said allied forces had also ensured better education, women's rights and free elections.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused him of "staggering complacency" and "betraying" the Afghan people.
The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops.
Efforts are continuing to evacuate UK and other foreign citizens from the country, as the Taliban continue to strengthen their grip, with many people still stranded at Kabul airport.
And the UK has agreed to take in up to 20,000 refugees over the next few years amid efforts to prevent what Mr Johnson called "a worse humanitarian crisis", with women, girls and religious minorities given priority.
The UK's Parliament has been recalled from its summer break for an emergency debate on Afghanistan, but no vote is expected.
'Bleak turning point'
Speaking to a packed House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: "It would be fair to say that the events in Afghanistan have unfolded and the collapse has been faster than even the Taliban themselves predicated.
"What is not true is to say the UK government was unprepared or did not foresee this."
The prime minister promised to work to get UK nationals stuck in Afghanistan home "as soon as possible", adding that the Taliban were currently "allowing that evacuation to go ahead".
Amid frequent interventions from MPs, Mr Johnson said Nato forces had "succeeded in our core mission" of ridding Afghanistan of al-Qaeda operatives.
Mr Johnson said the UK and its allies would not, and should not, immediately recognise the Taliban regime - and that Afghanistan's rulers, who have promised to observe human rights, must be judged on "actions rather than words".
"At this bleak turning point we must help the people of Afghanistan determine the best of all possible futures," he added.
But opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of "staggering complacency" and "appalling" judgement by failing to plan properly for the withdrawal of troops over the past 18 months.
"What we have won over the past 20 years could all be lost - that is the cost of careless leadership," he said.
'Not in vain'
To jeers from Conservative MPs, he said: "The prime minister's response to the Taliban arriving at the gates of Kabul was to go on holiday."
Sir Keir said the government's refugee repatriation target was too small and the 20,000 figure had been "plucked out of the air".
He argued that the "sacrifice" made by UK troops in Afghanistan since the 2001 invasion - which ousted the previous Taliban regime following the 11 September terror attacks on the US - had not been "in vain".
But he warned: "The gains through 20 years of sacrifice hang precariously. Women and girls fear for their liberty, Afghan civilians are holding on to the undercarriage of Nato aircraft literally clinging to departing hope and we face new threats to our security and an appalling humanitarian crisis."
Former Prime Minister Theresa May said other Nato members had to do more for themselves in countries such as Afghanistan, as the US was becoming "less willing to defend" shared values.
"We boast about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul?" she added.
The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, argued that the future of Afghanistan had "never been so uncertain" and that it was "our moral and ethical responsibility" to help more refugees.
The House of Commons debate on Afghanistan is expected to last until about 17:00 BST, with the House of Lords also sitting to discuss the situation.
On Tuesday night an RAF plane carrying UK nationals and Afghans landed at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
The Taliban have been advancing across Afghanistan over the past few months, but their progress accelerated after Mr Biden announced the withdrawal of his country's troops.
The Taliban's leaders have returned to Kabul from exile in Qatar, with a spokesman promising that women will be given rights in line with Islamic law.