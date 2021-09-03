Afghanistan: Leaked document warns of refugee funding shortfall
By Ione Wells
Political correspondent
- Published
The Treasury must "urgently" confirm extra funding before councils can start making offers to house Afghan refugees, a document seen by the BBC suggests.
Local authorities have been called on by government to offer support to those settling in the UK after the Taliban took control of the country last month.
But the document estimates the cost over the next 10 years could be more than £2.5bn - suggesting a shortfall in the cash committed by Whitehall so far.
The Treasury has been asked to comment.
Thousands of people have fled Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban in August, as US and UK troops withdrew their forces after 20 years on the ground.
Around 15,000 people eligible to come to the UK were evacuated in the final two weeks, including 8,000 Afghans who had worked alongside British forces.
But the government has admitted it cannot be precise with how many others were left behind.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is in the region to try to negotiate safe passage through neighbouring countries for Britons and others still trying to leave Afghanistan.
And the government is talking to councils about how many could be resettled in their areas when they reach the UK, calling for a fair distribution across the country.
The leaked document - Afghan Resettlement: Domestic Support Offer and Funding Requirements - was discussed by ministers on Wednesday.
It says just under £400m has been allocated so far to help resettle those who had fled the country, but an extra £557m could be needed over the next three years.
Ministers will meet on Friday to discuss an update on the offer and the costs.
The Ministry for Housing, Community and Local Government said it was calling on councils to come forward to offer support to families building a new life in the UK.
The government intends to provide funding to local authorities to accommodate Afghans, and the document says relocation costs were a "substantial - but necessary - offer of support".
More funding 'urgent'
Schemes include the existing Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) for Afghans who worked with the UK government and a new Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) for vulnerable people fleeing the country.
Funding models for the resettlement schemes are still being developed, but initial proposals suggested the figures would be based on 5,000 Afghans arriving under the ACRS scheme per year (capped at 20,000 people) at a cost of £715m, 5,000 arriving under the UK Resettlement Scheme each year at a cost of £1.65bn, and 7,000 arriving under the ARAP scheme in 2021-2 at a cost of £190m.
The document also suggested that while some refugees would require more support than others, local authorities should be given a set amount per person housed to make their funding easier to plan.
It recommended local authorities should be given £20,520 per person split over three years, plus more for education costs.
It also recommended extra healthcare funding of £3,200 per person and £15m funding per year to "international partners" to support resettlement in third countries.
These initial funding proposals suggest the costs would reach £187m in 2021/2 and £975m over the course of this spending review period - which lasts until 2024/5.
But the document said that with just under £400m of this funding already committed, there would be a shortfall of approximately £557m, so confirmation of further funding from the Treasury will be required "urgently".