Afghanistan: Leaked document warns of refugee funding shortfall

Funding models for the resettlement schemes are still being developed, but initial proposals suggested the figures would be based on 5,000 Afghans arriving under the ACRS scheme per year (capped at 20,000 people) at a cost of £715m, 5,000 arriving under the UK Resettlement Scheme each year at a cost of £1.65bn, and 7,000 arriving under the ARAP scheme in 2021-2 at a cost of £190m.