NHS to get £5.4bn extra to deal with Covid backlog
The NHS in England will be given an extra £5.4bn over the next six months to respond to Covid-19 and tackle the backlog caused by the pandemic, the government has announced.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the money would go "straight to the frontline" and provide treatments people "aren't getting quickly enough".
More than 5 million people are waiting for NHS hospital treatment in England.
The rest of the UK will get an extra £1bn in total, the government said.