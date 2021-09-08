PM's big splurge shifts political dial
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
- Published
The points of the compass are on the move.
The emergency of the pandemic, which demanded spending and borrowing that busted all norms, has faded.
But the prime minister's fondness for splurging billions when he sees fit has not.
The last 24 hours has sealed Boris Johnson's existing reputation: a Conservative who says he'd love low taxes, but when there's spending that he perceives is popular, that affection swiftly disappears.
Whatever the merits of the new tax, whatever the real requirements of the health and care system, decisions are also about the public's view - as one Cabinet minister told me: "It looks good and polls well."
There is Tory disquiet - but meaningful horror at the party's commitment to eye-watering tax and spending is out of fashion
Boris Johnson could hardly hide his glee at what his deliberate attachment to the NHS does to Labour.
The party won't back the new tax, because of who will pay it.
But that resistance means he's already accused Keir Starmer of disapproving of giving extra cash to the health service that it badly needs to clear Covid backlogs.
The prime minister even had a new slogan ready to brandish at the despatch box - vote Labour, wait longer - almost as if that outrage had been prepared, perish the thought.
But remember, this seeming largesse will not solve all the agonies of the care system overnight, or any time soon. Further details of the reforms aren't yet fixed.
And the fixture of a new tax designed especially for health further entrenches the NHS's special, protected status.
Popular perhaps.
Yet some fear it's not healthy for one part of the public realm to be put somehow beyond reproach.
The apparent generosity of the Chancellor's chequebook broadly disappears beyond the Department of Health's front door.
In other departments, money is tight, and with a Budget coming in eight weeks' time, it will stay that way.
The last 24 hours don't represent a sudden jump to the left for Boris Johnson's government.
But it's a further march in a direction where traditional principles don't define the way.
Change is the only constant.