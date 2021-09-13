UK-wide booster jab plan expected on Tuesday
A UK-wide programme of booster jabs to help prevent Covid will be confirmed on Tuesday, the BBC understands.
Ministers are expected to announce jabs for the over-50s following official advice from the independent vaccine panel, the JCVI.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the initial booster would be a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
And it was likely to be administered to patients at least six months after their second dose.