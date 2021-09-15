Cabinet reshuffle: Losers, winners and challenges ahead
- Published
Boris Johnson is overseeing a reshuffle of his cabinet.
BBC editors and correspondents look back at the performances of the politicians leaving their job - and the challenges facing those who are taking over.
Raab's move is no doubt a demotion
Dominic Raab is always happy to let it be known that he holds a black belt in karate.
And given that his conversation with the prime minister this reshuffle day took longer than expected suggests that he fought his move pretty hard.
Being justice secretary, running prisons, courts and the legal system, is of course a huge job. And it matches his legal experience too.
But there's no doubt that it is a demotion, losing out on one of the most prestigious jobs in government as foreign secretary.
Downing Street doesn't want this to be seen as punishment after what looked, to many people, as a debacle in Afghanistan, Mr Raab even taking his family holiday during the crisis.
But even with the bauble of deputy prime minister as part of his title (you wonder if title was a product of the tetchy conversations), Mr Raab, the now former foreign secretary, is a less senior figure in the government.
Pandemic put Williamson in the firing line
Gavin Williamson found himself in the hot seat when schools closed their classrooms, and moved to on-and-off remote learning. It put him in the firing line for criticism from overstretched and exasperated head teachers and parents, as government policy led to sudden changes in direction.
As schools in England geared up to support the poorest families through hard times, they faced delays, first with food vouchers, then with devices. Confusing England footballer Marcus Rashford with another black sportsman added to the perception of being prone to gaffes.
But it was in the days before and after A-level results of 2020 in England when the chaos peaked. The education secretary defended the system, before a massive U-turn that felt inevitable.
Mr Williamson has said he is most proud of his contribution to giving skills a higher profile. The cost of implementing an eye-catching promise of a life-long learning loan will be in his successor's in-tray, as will looming decisions about future university funding.
For a government committed to levelling up, the long-term impact of the pandemic on the poorest children's education is the other big challenge. The £3bn promised for catch-up fell so far short that the government's own adviser resigned earlier this year.
Justice backlog among issues on Raab's new desk
There have been eight justice secretaries since the Conservatives came to power in 2010 - and Robert Buckland's two years, one month and 22 days makes him the third-longest holder of a post that the entire legal establishment regards as having being treated as an afterthought.
Mr Buckland, a respected lawyer and former judge, leaves office with 58,000 serious criminal cases waiting to come to a Crown Court.
That's 4,000 more than in January, when official watchdogs warned that the backlog was already of grave concern.
The upshot is that some victims will be waiting four years for justice. Incoming Justice Secretary Dominic Raab may not have actually been appointed to deal with this problem - but to take on an ideological challenge.
Mr Raab has credentials for speaking up on some human rights legal issues, yet he is also one of the most vocal critics of the Human Rights Act, one of the cornerstones of the modern British constitution.
He's long called for it to be replaced or repealed - and the government's long-promised review of human rights law is now in his hands. We'll soon find out where Mr Raab ultimately stands on one of the most important but misunderstood legal issues of our times.