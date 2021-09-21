Boris Johnson talks about his six children and changing nappies
Boris Johnson has told US media he has six children and changes "a lot of nappies" for his youngest, 17-month-old son Wilfred.
The UK prime minister rarely talks about family life or his children in response to questions.
Mr Johnson, whose third wife Carrie is currently expecting the couple's second child, said it was "fantastic" having a baby living in Downing Street.
But it was "a lot of work", he told NBC's Today show.
Mr Johnson, who is in the United States for a White House meeting with President Joe Biden, was questioned by interviewer Savannah Guthrie about issues including Covid and Afghanistan, before the discussion moved on to more personal topics.
Asked whether he had six children, the prime minister replied: "Yes."
And on having a young son living with him in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "It's fantastic. Well, you know, it's a lot of work. It's a lot of work, I'll tell you that much.
"But I love it. I absolutely love it. I change a lot of nappies."
Mr Johnson has four grown-up children with second wife Marina Wheeler, a daughter from an affair and a son with his current wife.
Mrs Johnson announced in July this year that she was pregnant again.
At the first meeting of his reshuffled cabinet last week, the prime minister reportedly joked that he had "seen a few delivery rooms, probably seen as many delivery rooms as anybody in this [room]... with the possible exception of [House of Commons Leader] Jacob [Rees-Mogg]", who has six children.