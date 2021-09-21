Is Boris Johnson out of touch over household bill fears?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
- Published
Energy price rises have been as dizzying as New York's skyscrapers - but Boris Johnson was reluctant to acknowledge the squeeze on supply was anything more than a short-term problem.
The government has managed to broker a deal on CO2, but the pressure points this autumn go beyond that.
There are real fears at home about household bills, food supplies, and rising prices.
But Mr Johnson blamed the pressures on the pandemic, saying the issues were just in the "interim".
While he said the government would help where it could, he did not provide details of any further actions the government might take.
Instead, he placed his faith in the market to resolve the crunch and pointed to his energy "ten point plan".
But a long-term Whitehall plan may not be that much comfort to those worrying about paying higher bills right here and now.
As soon as Mr Johnson's comments had been broadcast, a senior industry figure got in touch to say the government just hadn't understood how serious the problems are, suggesting the PM was "out of touch".
Boris Johnson's backers often admire him for his optimism, and Downing Street is cheered by moves the United States has made on travel and climate chance since he has been on their soil - an atmosphere they hope will extend to positive talks at the White House in the next few hours.
But he can't look away from problems at home.