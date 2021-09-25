What's going on with Labour's row?
By Iain Watson
Political correspondent, BBC News
- Published
It wasn't the best start to a crucial conference.
Sir Keir Starmer was forced to withdraw his plans to give MPs and unions more say in future leadership contests - at the expense of party members.
Simply put, not enough groundwork was done in advance.
The unions account for half the votes at Labour conference and three of the bigger ones needed to be onside.
But they complained about a lack of consultation.
One of them - Unison - had clear policy backing one member, one vote, which could not be overturned at the drop of a hat.
A meeting between Sir Keir and the unions was described by one of them as a "car crash".
And after the meeting, a former shadow cabinet member questioned Sir Keir's competence and political nous.
The original plan to take the proposals to Labour's ruling NEC on Friday had to be ditched.
But those close to the Labour leader see this a setback, not a reversal.
An informal meeting on Friday night between the Labour leader and three of the more sympathetic unions ended with the electoral college of MPs, unions and members junked but other significant reforms agreed.
Sir Keir's aides point out that he had never said his reform package was on a take-it-or-leave-it basis and was always willing to negotiate
Significant Reforms
So an amended set of proposals is being discussed at a meeting of Labour's NEC
The Left hated the electoral college - as it would give the rank and file less say.
But they are likely to despise what is on offer now too.
If the current proposals are agreed, the threshold for nominating leadership candidates would be raised.
Currently support from just 10% of the parliamentary party is required.
A new figure is up for negotiation but leadership sources insist it will be higher - and the higher it is, the more difficult it would be for the Left to run a candidate.
The same rule would apply to deputy leadership elections
And registered supporters - who can join to vote in leadership contests at a cut-price rate - would be abolished.
They were credited with helping Sir Keir's predecessor Jeremy Corbyn to get elected - bringing in people from the Left and the green movement who had no long-term connection or allegiance to Labour.
And people would have to be in full membership longer to get a vote in leadership contests.
Deselections
The reform package would also make it more difficult to deselect sitting MPs
A key demand of the Left is for "open selections", where in effect MPs would have to reapply for their own jobs.
This reform would go in the other direction, with MPs automatically reselected unless at least half of local party members want a contest.
And the number of policies that could be debated at the annual conference would be cut from 20 to 12.
Sir Keir's allies see all this as a means of refocusing the party outwards, with fewer future opportunities for factional fighting.
The Left will see it as a further attempt to "de-Corbynise" the party.
Some across the political spectrum are scratching their heads over the timing of this internal battle, while the government is on the back foot over fuel and living standards.
But supporters of change take the view "if not now, when?" Closer to an election would be worse.
So if Labour's NEC backs these changes, they will go to the full conference on Sunday.
There will be a fight.
Left-wing group Momentum wants the revised package "binned".
But Sir Keir's allies now believe they have moved on to territory they can win.
The question is whether voters give him plaudits for decisiveness, or demerits for division - or possibly just get turned off by the whole row.