Labour conference: Keir Starmer shows conviction to win
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
@bbclaurakon Twitter
- Published
On arrival in Brighton, Sir Keir Starmer provoked anger from the unions, upset from the left of his party, and nagging questions were murmured - even by some of his allies.
Could he show that he was in charge of a party committed to changing after appalling defeat? Would he set aside his sober persona to show flair and hunger?
On departure from the seaside conference he has tightened his grip.
Hecklers in the hall were easily outnumbered by the backers on their feet with applause - just as the left of the party has been subdued.
He spoke of prudence with taxpayers' money, patriotism and crime - and was cheered roundly for doing so, ending Labour's years-long rejection of its own record in government.
It is visibly a different party, drawing a definitive line from the Corbyn era. That is no small feat.
And Sir Keir has shown a strong conviction to win.
But the leader's team cannot be remotely sure that the country is ready to embrace him yet, or that he could one day display the sizzle of a political star.
Sir Keir has not become his party's darling, nor yet its hero - but has perhaps proven himself a leader.