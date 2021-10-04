Rishi Sunak says Brexit is in UK's long-term interest
Rishi Sunak has insisted that Brexit is in the "long-term" interests of the UK, despite current disruption to fuel and food supplies.
In his first Tory conference speech as chancellor, he said leaving the EU would provide "flexibility" to shape a more modern economy.
He also said he wanted to cut taxes, but only when the public finances are on a "sustainable footing".
And he announced more funding for research into artificial intelligence.
Speaking to party members, he said he was "proud" to have supported Brexit, and leaving the EU would make the UK more "agile" economically.
He added that "despite the challenges", it would also lead to a "culture of enterprise" and a "willingness to take risks".