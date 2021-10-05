Conservative conference: Boris Johnson does not support making misogyny a hate crime
Boris Johnson does not support calls to make misogyny a hate crime, telling the BBC there is "abundant statute" to tackle violence against women.
The PM said by "widening the scope of what you ask the police to do, you will just increase the problem".
Instead, he called for forces to "focus on the very real crimes" and "the very real feeling of injustice and betrayal that many people feel".
His remarks come in the wake of the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.
Her killer, Wayne Couzens, was a serving police officer, and his crimes have has raised questions about women's safety, as well as trust in the police and criminal justice system.