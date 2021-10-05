Boris Johnson denies UK in crisis over shortages
Boris Johnson has denied the UK is in crisis as labour shortages and supply issues continue to affect the country.
The PM said the economy was facing the "stresses and strains that you'd expect from a giant waking up" after Covid.
But he insisted it was a "turning point" for the UK to move away from relying on low paid and low skilled workers from abroad.
Mr Johnson told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme the "world leading" logistics industry would fix the issues.
Petrol stations across the UK faced long queues last week after a shortage of HGV drivers disrupted fuel deliveries - with the Army being sent out from Monday to help.
It came as a number of industries warned of staff shortages, including for poultry and pig farmers, who blamed a mixture of the pandemic and Brexit for not having enough workers.
The government announced temporary visas for some sectors, including 5,000 for delivery drivers.
But the prime minister revealed to BBC Breakfast only 127 applications had been made for those visas so far.
He said: "What we said to the road haulage industry was 'fine, give us the names of the drivers that you want to bring in and we will sort out the visas, you've got another 5,000 visas'.
"They only produced 127 names so far. What that shows is the global shortage."
'We undershot our competitors'
Speaking to Today at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Johnson said: "If you look at the productivity of the UK, we have undershot all our major competitors for two decades or more.
"That is because we have a low wage, low cost approach where business does not invest in skills, does not invest in capital or facilities."
The PM pointed to the road haulage industry, saying a failure by the sector to invest in better conditions and pay meant there was "no supply of young people in this country who at the moment are thinking of becoming truck drivers".
He said "that is going to change" as wages rise and investment increases, "and it's going to be a good thing".
But Mr Johnson was pressed on the immediate issues for families facing growing bills and cuts to universal credit - which will £20 cut from the weekly payment from Wednesday.
He said he knew it was "tough for people" on low incomes who were "working very, very hard at present to make ends meet".
But the PM said the government was doing everything it could to help them, including an increase to the living wage and the local housing allowance.
"What I think is wrong is to take more money in taxation and use it to subsidise low pay," he said.
"It is not the government [who pays]. It is money raised in taxation [from the public] to support low pay."
Mr Johnson added: "What I think should happen is that organically businesses and industry should be paying people a little bit more in order to help them and that is actually what is happening."